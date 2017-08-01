TOP STORIES
Never argue with one who is mad. People won't know the difference.By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Former AFC Wimbledon forward Adebayo Akinfenwa backs Kwesi Appiah to excel at the club
Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah has been backed by former AFC Wimbledon striker Adebayo Akinfenwa to excel at the club in the forthcoming season.
AFC Wimbledon's second season in League One starts at Scunthorpe United on Saturday August 5th and Kwesi Appiah who joined this summer is burnt on making a mark following an impressive in preseason.
The 26-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged while on international duty with Ghana in 2015 leaving him to fight back to the top but has been challenged by the former AFC Wimbledon and Swansea striker Akinfenwa to push for the ultimate following his impressive show in preseason.
The English-born of Nigerian descent, who is known in football circles as "The Beast" , gave Appiah an embrace to congratulate him on his good form ahead of the upcoming English League one season.
New striker @ kwes1appiah and our old favourite @ daRealAkinfenwa after @ wwfcofficial game. Share your love for the Dons this season! # AFCW
https://twitter.com/AFCWimbledon/status/890860143105146880
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News