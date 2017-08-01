modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah flies to South Africa ahead of his unveiling

- ghanasoccernet.com
12 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is on his way to South Africa where he will meet his new boss Pitso Mosimane before his official unveiling.

Brimah is joining the club after he refused to sign a contract extension for Spanish second tier side Cordoba.

He will face stiff competition from Uganda's Denis Onyango who has been truly special for the Brazilians.

The former Nania FC shot stopper however joins with massive experience having been Ghana's first call for the last two years under Avram Grant.

He has also played for Mirandes,Tenerife and Betis all in the past.

Razak Brimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Economy In Reverse Gear Under Akufo-Addo – Adongo

27 minutes ago

Small Scale miners fight Akufo-Addo's anti-galamsey task force

3 hours ago

quot-img-1POSITION IS NOT A POSSESSION

By: K.OWARE - Hamburg quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line