Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah flies to South Africa ahead of his unveiling
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is on his way to South Africa where he will meet his new boss Pitso Mosimane before his official unveiling.
Brimah is joining the club after he refused to sign a contract extension for Spanish second tier side Cordoba.
He will face stiff competition from Uganda's Denis Onyango who has been truly special for the Brazilians.
The former Nania FC shot stopper however joins with massive experience having been Ghana's first call for the last two years under Avram Grant.
He has also played for Mirandes,Tenerife and Betis all in the past.
