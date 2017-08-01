TOP STORIES
The poorest man on earth is the richest man on earth.By: Coleman Abaka
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Razak Brimah joins South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns
Razak Brimah will continue his career on the continent after reportedly agreeing a deal with South Africa side Mamelodi Sundowns.
According to Ghanasoccernet.com, the Ghana goalkeeper has penned a three-year deal with the African champions.
Brimah underwent and passed a medical in Accra on Monday before putting pen to paper to join the Chloorkop-based side.
The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba.
Brimah will be competing for the number 1 spot with Uganda captain Denis Onyango, who has been their safest pair of hands and Zambia legend Kennedy Mweene.
His international experience of playing in two Africa Cup of Nations-including the 2015 final-will be key for Pitso Mosimane's side.
He becomes the second Ghana international to sign for a PSL club after Richard Ofori moved to Maritzburg United from Ghanaian champions champions Wa All Stars.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News