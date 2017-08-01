modernghana logo

Razak Brimah joins South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns

MyJoyOnline
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Razak Brimah will continue his career on the continent after reportedly agreeing a deal with South Africa side Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to Ghanasoccernet.com, the Ghana goalkeeper has penned a three-year deal with the African champions.

Brimah underwent and passed a medical in Accra on Monday before putting pen to paper to join the Chloorkop-based side.

The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba.

Brimah will be competing for the number 1 spot with Uganda captain Denis Onyango, who has been their safest pair of hands and Zambia legend Kennedy Mweene.

His international experience of playing in two Africa Cup of Nations-including the 2015 final-will be key for Pitso Mosimane's side.

He becomes the second Ghana international to sign for a PSL club after Richard Ofori moved to Maritzburg United from Ghanaian champions champions Wa All Stars.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

