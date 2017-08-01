TOP STORIES
West Ham youngster Toni Martinez hails Andre Ayew assist in Werder Bremen stalemate
West Ham striker Toni Martinez has lauded Ghana international Andre Ayew for an excellent cross providing him with an assist in their 2-2 stalemate with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in a pre-season game.
The Spanish youngster shot his side ahead after heading home a beautiful finish from Andre Ayew's cross after coming on as a substitute.
The striker who is overly excited for fetching his first goal for The Hammers has described the cross from the Black Stars deputy skipper as an excellent assist.
'It was a good cross from [Andre] Ayew and good play from Marko [Arnautovic] too, it was a nice cross and I put the ball in the net,' he told the club's website.
Martinez who was promoted to the first team from The Hammers from their junior side says he wants to score more.
'It's amazing [to score]. It was a great game, we are working hard to be strong for the first game in the league and we will keep working hard.
'I am happy to stay with the first team and I am grateful for my opportunities. I wish for more opportunities for sure. I am really happy to score my first goal for the first team. I thank my team mates for this.
The 20-year old scored 14 goals for the club's under 23's last season.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
