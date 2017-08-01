modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah pens three year deal with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has signed a three-year deal with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Brimah underwent and passed a medical in Accra on Monday before putting pen to paper to join the Chloorkop-based side.

The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba.

Brimah will be competing for the number 1 spot with Uganda captain Denis Onyango who has been their safest pair of hands.

His international experience of playing in two Africa Cup of Nations-including the 2015 final-will be key for Pitso Mosimane's side.

He becomes the second Ghana international to sign for a PSL club after Richard Ofori moved to Maritzburg United from Ghanaian champions champions Wa All Stars.

Razak Brimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Ahwoi For NDC 2020??

7 hours ago

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

12 hours ago

quot-img-1nothing can can be compared with a faithful ally,no weight in gold or silver can measure the fidelity of his goodness.

By: Oliver Anthony Quain quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line