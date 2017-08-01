TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah pens three year deal with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns
GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has signed a three-year deal with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
Brimah underwent and passed a medical in Accra on Monday before putting pen to paper to join the Chloorkop-based side.
The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba.
Brimah will be competing for the number 1 spot with Uganda captain Denis Onyango who has been their safest pair of hands.
His international experience of playing in two Africa Cup of Nations-including the 2015 final-will be key for Pitso Mosimane's side.
He becomes the second Ghana international to sign for a PSL club after Richard Ofori moved to Maritzburg United from Ghanaian champions champions Wa All Stars.
