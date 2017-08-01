modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian Footballer Transferred For 10 Litres Of Olive Oil In Turkey

Sammy Heywood Okine
35 minutes ago | Football Transfers

It has been a summer of intense transfer business for the major club son European football but the best transfer story definitely goes to Ghanaian striker Mohammed Sumaila.

The 25 year old striker has been a fixture in the amateur leagues in Turkey for the past five years but his one month transfer to Yorukalispor is making waves the world over.

Sumaila’s transfer was completed for the handsome reward of 10 litres of olive oil to enable him play in a one month tournament in Mudanya province. Sumaila accepted to play after he was introduced by his former team mate Tayfun Albayrak.

According to Sumaila,he intends to give back the olive oil as a gift to the people.

"I am 25 years old. I played football in Torbalı, Tire, Soma and Gaziemir teams until the time I transferred to Kütahya team for next season and later transferred to Yörükalispor to play in this football tournament which is organized for 1 month in Mudanya.

Now we wonder what Neymar and his friends think about this deal.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Football Transfers

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Ahwoi For NDC 2020??

31 minutes ago

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Every man is the architect of his own fortune.

By: Francis Tawiah, Dui quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line