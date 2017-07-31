TOP STORIES
Ghana among the six most represented foreign countries in the South Africa league
Football leagues around the world frequently boast a sizeable foreign contingent, with clubs looking beyond their borders to enhance the quality of their respective squads and South Africa is no exception.
In fact, there were no fewer than 25 nations represented in last season's campaign, all the way from New Zealand to Colombia and even Austria.
All in all, there were 84 players from foreign countries plying their trade in Mzansi, which makes up for 14.8% of the total number of players registered. It won't come as a surprise to many that Zimbabwe ranks at the top of the foreign players' list, with 22 players representing our neighbouring country in the league. Amongst those players are Khama Billiat, Tendai Ndoro and Willard Katsande.
Way behind in second place is another neighbouring country, Namibia, with nine players, including Henrico Botes, Dean Hotto and Maximillian Mbaeva turning out for their respective clubs. Following them is Malawi, with the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Robert Ng'ambi and Limbikani Mzava making up the numbers for their seven representatives in the league.
Tied in third is Zambia, with Collins Mbesuma and Lewis Macha making up the most notable of their country's players in the league, while Ghana and Nigeria both had five players that were on the books of various clubs in the top flight.
Credit: Soccer Laduma
