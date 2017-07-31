modernghana logo

Christian Atsu sharp in Newcastle pre-season defeat against Bundesliga side Mainz 05

- ghanasoccernet.com
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Christian Atsu was in sharp in attack for Newcastle United but the newly promoted Premier League side suffered their first pre-season loss against Bundesliga side Mainz.

The Ghana winger tormented the defenders of Mainz, playing a key role in Jamez Gamez's goal for the Magpies.

Rafa Benitez's men fell behind early on when Levin Oztunalito slot home past Karl Darlow for the opener.

It took United until the 65th minute to get back on terms and it was through an unlikely source, as well as in an unlikely fashion. Jesus Gamez's snapshot, after sharp work by Christian Atsu down the right, took a heavy deflection off a home defender before hitting the post and was then diverted home by the Mainz keeper.

But on 84 minutes Viktor Fischersecured victory for Mainz.

Next up for Newcastle is Wolfsburg and Hellas Verona before their opening league game against Tottenham Hotspur.

