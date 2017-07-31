TOP STORIES
Saiz Alonzo: New Leeds United signing excited after being handed Tony Yeboah's jersey number
Spanish attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz Alonzo has expressed his delight at being handed Anthony Yeboah's jersey number after completing a deal to Leeds United.
Saiz, 26, completed a move to Elland Road from Spanish outfit SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee after scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances in the Spanish Segunda Division last term.
The former Real Madrid youth midfielder became manager Thomas Christiansen's seventh summer signing following the arrival of Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban, Vurnon Anita, Felix Wiedwald, Mateusz Klich, Hadi Sacko and Pontus Jansson.
After sealing the move to Elland Road, Saiz took to twitter to express his delight at joining the Peacocks but more so at being handed Tony Yeboah's iconic number 21 jersey number.
First match at Elland Road! Can't wait for the season to startFeeling proud of wearing @ LUFC 's number 21 like Tony Yeboah # Legend
https://twitter.com/Samusaiz/status/891355883543957505
The former Ghana international hitman scored 32 goals for the Yorkshire club in 66 appearances, and is still revered as a cult hero for the club due to a series of memorable goals he scored in the two seasons he spent there.
