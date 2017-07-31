TOP STORIES
Ghanaian side Dunkwa United land massive partnership deal with Turkish outfit Alanyaspor
Ghanaian second tier side Dunkwa United have landed a massive partnership with Turkish side Alanyaspor, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.
The Division One League campaigners will benefit from technical and sponsorship support from the Turkish top-flight club while Dunkwa groom young players for Alanyaspor.
A memorandum of business association was signed on Monday after the negotiations concluded on a positive note.
The Turks, who were moved by the professional set up at Dunkwa United, moved to engage the management after two Ghanaian players excelled while playing for the Turkish club.
The President of the Division One League campaigners Eric Oppong Yeboah traveled to Turkey last week on an official visit following an invitation from the Turkish top-flight side.
Mr Oppong Yeboah was presented with Alanyaspor jersey to mark the beginning of the relationship between the two clubs.
An agreement has been reached and a delegation from the Turkish club will travel to Ghana in the coming weeks to assess the facilities and level of investment to be made in the Dunkwa side.
The deal will be signed in Ghana before a press conference is held to full unveil the partnership deal which has been widely reported in the Turkish media.
Alanyaspor Vice President Bilal GÃ¶meÃ§ had Eric Oppong as his guest at the Genghis Aydogan Sports Facility where the Ghanaian businessman inspected facilities at the club.
Alanyaspor Club President Hasan Cavusoglu took over subsequent meetings attended by General Manager Mevluth Cavusoglu, Vice President Bilal GomeÃ§, Vice President And Infrastructure Supervisor Muhammet Cetin as well as the club's Secretary General Ali Baki Boz.
The meeting stressed on the importance of Dunkwa United recruiting players like Nuru Sulley and Isaac Sackey who could be brought to Turkey for further development.
The Alanyaspor Club President Hasan Cavusoglu expressed his satisfaction with the visit and said that bilateral relations will develop in the coming period when they will visit the Dunkwa United.
