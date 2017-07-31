modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana defender Daniel Opare slowly winning back his spot at Augsburg

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Experienced Ghana defender Daniel Opare looks to finally making headways at German side Augsburg after playing in the pre-season game against Middlesbrough.

Forshaw tapped home Ashley Fletcher's square ball with virtually the last kick of the game as  Boro  came from behind to claim a victory in their final outing ahead of next weekend's Championship opener against Wolves.

But Opare started and lasted over 60 minutes in the game as he looks to finally get his career back on track.

Last season he was frozen out and later loaned out to French side Lens.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

1 hour ago

Re: HFC Bank To Sack Drivers

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The mother of the foolish is always pregnant

By: Samuel Kwame Yeboah, quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line