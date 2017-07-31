TOP STORIES
Ghana defender Daniel Opare slowly winning back his spot at Augsburg
Experienced Ghana defender Daniel Opare looks to finally making headways at German side Augsburg after playing in the pre-season game against Middlesbrough.
Forshaw tapped home Ashley Fletcher's square ball with virtually the last kick of the game as Boro came from behind to claim a victory in their final outing ahead of next weekend's Championship opener against Wolves.
But Opare started and lasted over 60 minutes in the game as he looks to finally get his career back on track.
Last season he was frozen out and later loaned out to French side Lens.
