Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Mubarak Wakaso headlines Deportivo Alave’s summer signings
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is leading all the 8 players that where signed by Deportivo Alaves this summer.
The Ghanaian is regarded by many as the player who will make the differences this season as Alaves look to build on their lofty 9th place finish.
There have been a lot of changes at the team both playing body and technical team but Wakaso the Ghanaian is expected to be the one who attracts the most spectators.
He will be playing at his 6th Spanish La Liga side having played for Villarreal, Elche, Espanyol, Las Palmas and Granada.
Mubarak Wakaso
