modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mubarak Wakaso headlines Deportivo Alave’s summer signings

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is leading all the 8 players that where signed by Deportivo Alaves this summer.

The Ghanaian is regarded by many as the player who will make the differences this season as Alaves look to build on their lofty 9th place finish.

There have been a lot of changes at the team both playing body and technical team but Wakaso the Ghanaian is expected to be the one who attracts the most spectators.

He will be playing at his 6th Spanish La Liga side having played for Villarreal, Elche, Espanyol, Las Palmas and Granada.

Mubarak Wakaso

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

1 hour ago

Re: HFC Bank To Sack Drivers

1 hour ago

quot-img-1I'M PLEASED WITH HOW YOU PLEASES ME PLEASE HUSBAND

By: akoaso-H H quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line