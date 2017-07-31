TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan to get massive unveiling before Kayserispor supporters
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is expected to be officially unveiled as a Kayserispor player in front of a mammoth club fans.
The 31-year-old joined the Turkish outfit on a two-year deal with the option of extending for a year earlier this month after his contract with Chinese SIPG expired.
The former Al Ain poacher has hit the ground running since joining the side, scoring three goals from the two games he has featured so far on their pre-season tour.
Gyan is yet to be officially unveiled as a player o f the Turkish side and with his fine start many fans of the club are expected to troop to the team's stadium for his unveiling.
He is expected to play an instrumental role for Marius Sududica's side in the upcoming Turkish season.
