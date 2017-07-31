TOP STORIES
Andre Ayew anticipates good season with West Ham United
Ghana attacker Andre Ayew is optimistic of having a good season with West Ham United when the English Premier League kicks off.
Ayew, who joined the Hammers in a record deal from Swansea City last summer failed to his stride in the campaign due to an hamstring injury he suffered on his debut.
The 27-year-old returned after close to four months on the sideline and finished the season strongly by scoring six goals from twenty-five appearances.
The former Olympique Marseille attacker has outlined his ambitions ahead of the upcoming as he gets in shape on the team's pre-season tour.
'Pre-season is something which is very, very important and, for me, I've not been able to have a real pre-season for a long time because of the international games,' Ayew told West Ham TV.
'I have always been coming back later, so to start the pre-season with the squad is quite good. I think I'm going to have a month or more with the squad before the pre-season starts so it's a good opportunity for me to get myself back together and to feel good before the season.'
The deputy Ghana skipper is also hopeful that West Ham United will finish in a respectable position come the end of the season, adding that he hopes to have an injury-free campaign.
'I think I was getting there [ to my best form]. 'It was not my optimum, but I was getting there bitby bit by playing games. For me, it was a shame the season came to an end because I was starting to feel better after my injury.
'…We have another season coming up and we have a lot of objectives ahead of us that we want to achieve as a squad,' he concluded.
'So, I need to continue working hard and doing what we were doing at the end of last seasonand I'm sure I will get back to my best physically and everything will be OK.'
Ayew joined West Ham United from Swansea City for £20 million in the summer of 2016.
