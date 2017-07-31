TOP STORIES
You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Africa's tragic record of stadium disasters
African football is no stranger to death at stadiums, and two more fans lost their lives in South Africa's Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Poor crowd control, overzealous policing and fan misbehaviour have all led to a series of incidents at stadiums across the continent over the last few decades, bringing the pall of death to football in Africa.
KwesÃ©ESPN rounds up the most infamous of these tragic incidents.
ZAMALEK STADIUM - CAIRO, EGYPT
Date: February 17, 1974
Death toll: 48-50
A friendly match between Egyptian giants Zamalek and Czechoslovakian side Dukla Prague turned deadly when an estimated 80,000 people tried to enter a stadium that held half that.
Walls collapsed, people were crushed and reports suggest between 48 and 50 people lost their lives.
OPPENHEIMER STADIUM - ORKNEY, SOUTH AFRICA
Date: January 13, 1991
Death toll: 42
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates met in a pre-season friendly at the 23,000 seater Oppenheimer Stadium, but reports say at least 30,000 were let into the venue.
They were not separated and when Chiefs were awarded a dubious goal, Pirates fans reportedly turned violent, attacking rival supporters. This caused a stampede that left 42 people dead.
ELLIS PARK - JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA
Date: April 11, 2001
Death toll: 43
The 60,000 seater stadium in Johannesburg was already full to capacity for the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates when an estimated 30,000 additional fans tried to force their way into the venue.
This caused a crush in which 43 people, including children, were killed. The situation was reportedly exacerbated by police firing tear gas towards the surging fans.
The incident caused a raft of changes in terms of ticketing and crowd control at South African league matches.
ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM - ACCRA, GHANA
Date: May 9, 2001
Death toll: 127
The worst stadium disaster in Africa occurred after a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, with police fearful before the game that there would be trouble.
Hearts netted two late goals to win the game, after which Kotoko through objects onto the pitch and broke seats.
The police fired tear gas into the stands and from the resultant stampede, 127 souls were lost.
Police were blamed in the aftermath, though nobody was ultimately held responsible.
STADE FÃ‰LIX HOUPHOUÃ‹T-BOIGNY - ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST
Date: 29 March, 2009
Death toll: 19
A 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier between home side Ivory Coast and Malawi turned deadly when police fired tear gas at rowdy fans, causing a stampede.
Nineteen people were killed and 135 injured. The match was played despite the incident before kick-off, with the Ivorians winning 5-0.
PORT SAID STADIUM - PORT SAID, EGYPT
Date: 1 February, 2012
Death toll: 74
A riot after an Egyptian league fixture between home side al Masri and Cairo giants Al Ahly caused the death of 74 people, with more than 500 injured.
Al-Masri fans reportedly attacked Ahly supporters with knives, swords and stones, and there were allegations that the riot was politically motivated as the Arab Spring gripped the country.
Some 73 people were ultimately charged with various crimes relating to the atrocity and so far 10 had been sentenced to death, another 37 received prison sentences and 26 were acquitted.
30 JUNE STADIUM - CAIRO, EGYPT
Date: 8 February, 2015
Death toll: 28
Another tragedy for Egypt as it became clear that football could not be played in the country without tensions rising. Some 28 fans died, most crushed to death, in a stampede at an Egyptian league match between Zamalek and ENPPI.
Police had used tear gas to disperse fans trying to force their way into the stadium. In the wake of the tragedy, the Egyptian league was halted for almost two months, but did resume in late March.
As a result of the tragedy, the Egyptian league was not played for the next two years.
BINGU STADIUM - LILONGWE, MALAWI
Date: July 5, 2017
Death toll: Eight
Eight people, including seven children, were killed in a stampede ahead of a match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers that was supposed to be a celebration of Malawi's independence.
The deaths occurred as fans tried to push their way into the stadium, causing a crush and panic.
FNB STADIUM - SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA
Date: July 29, 2017
Death toll: Two (expected to rise)
Two fans were confirmed dead and scored of others injured as fans reportedly tried to gain entrance to the FNB Stadium, scene of the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, during a Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Details have yet to emerge of the full cause, or the final death toll.
By Nick Said, KwesÃ©ESPN
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News