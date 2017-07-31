TOP STORIES
Be mindful that the pleasure you treasure doesn't become the pain you gain.By: Waab Abunu Khabur
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
2018 WCQ: Tony Baffoe anticipates tough challenge for Ghana to overtake Egypt
Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe says it will be an uphill task for the Black Stars to overhaul Egypt at the summit of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying standings.
The four-time Africa champions are trailing the Pharoahs by five points in Group E after two matches in the race to qualify for their fourth successive global football fiesta.
And according to Baffoe, the Black Stars can realize their of making the tournament if they churn out results in their remaining matches and hope Egypt falter.
"It's a difficult mission but if we win every game and Egypt loses one game then they will come to us we definitely have to beat them but at the moment Egypt are favorites,' the former FC Cologne defender told AOIFootball.com.
Ghana face Congo in back to back World Cup qualifiers in September.
