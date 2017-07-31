TOP STORIES
Manchester United complete £40m Nemanja Matic signing
Manchester United have completed the signing of Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m.
Matic, 28, becomes United's third summer buy, following £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.
The 28-year-old Serbian international midfielder has won a number of club and individual honours including league titles in both England and Portugal.
Jose Mourinho said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.
"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."
Nemanja Matic said: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.
"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.
"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."
