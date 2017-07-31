modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Manchester United complete £40m Nemanja Matic signing

Wires
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Manchester United have completed the signing of Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m.

Matic, 28, becomes United's third summer buy, following £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The 28-year-old Serbian international midfielder has won a number of club and individual honours including league titles in both England and Portugal.

Jose Mourinho said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."

Nemanja Matic said: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Gov't saved $1bn revising 'mispriced' Mahama's Gas contract...

10 minutes ago

Asempa Budget brought Ghanaians hope – Finance Minister

10 minutes ago

quot-img-1YOU'LL NEVER BE CONTENT WITH WHAT YOU HAVE UNTILL YOU MAKE PEACE

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line