Agyemang-Badu rubbishes Udinese exit reports
It has been reported that Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is considering a move from Italy to England.
But the Ghana midfielder has rejected reports he will leave Udinese this summer, describing the media claims as ‘false’.
Reports went rife last week after Agyemang Badu's pictures with Birmingham City manager, Harry Redknapp emerged in the UK tabloids, fuelling speculations that he could sign a dream move to England.
Further reports indicated that, newly promoted English Premier League club Huddersfield Town are preparing a £4.5 million offer for the hard-working enforcer.
However, the 26-year-old has claimed he's happy at Udinese and not looking to make a switch.
“I’m not joining Huddersfield. I don’t have any offer from Huddersfield. I am just here (in Austria) with Udinese for pre-season,” Badu told Starr Sports.
Badu has served the Serie A outfit for seven years, making over 100 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
