Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Klangon Manste Calls For Unity Through Sports
Nii Bortey kla I, Klangon Manste has called for more sporting activities to unite Ghanaians to create peaceful co-existence.
Speaking to Yours Truly at the 8th Annual Homowo Cup Football Match at the Klangon Royal School Park, he said football has brought peace in the community, because in the past the people did not understand each other and they fought among themselves over the land.
He said talents can be unearth through sports, so individuals and companies in the area must contribute to the development by supporting the Annual Homowo activities.
The Klangon Football team played a decent game to revenge their last defeat by a 3-1 win over Adjei Kojo FC.
Among the dignitaries who watched the game were chiefs of Fulanis who have settled in Accra and the Assembly members for Klangon and Adjei Kojo.
