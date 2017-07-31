modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts bigwig Frank Nelson wants Nuttall to stay beyond his current contract

- ghanasoccernet.com
29 minutes ago | Sports News

Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson is hoping coach Frank Nuttall remains beyond the end of his two-year contract as he is delighted with the impact he made at the club.

The Phobians have not looked like a team that is good enough to win the Ghana Premier League in the English man's first season due to their inconsistent performance in the league.

However, the former Gor Mahia trainer has steered the club to the semifinals stage of the MTN FA Cup after inflicting a 1-0 defeat on second-tier side Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

And Nelson has been impressed with the way Nuttall has taken on the challenge and the enthusiasm he's shown since taking over the reins and hopes he can remain at the club for a longer period.

'Frank Nuttall is a good coach and it will be a pleasure to keep him for longer time because if you've followed his coaching record carefully, you will realize he's one of the best on the continent,' Nelson told Happy FM's Samuel Addo.

He added, 'He wasn't with us when we did recruitment because he joined the team one or two days before the commencement of the league but he's been able to maintain a top-level performance. His consistency shows that he a focused coach and if we can give him the opportunity to manage the team for two to three years, I think he can return us to the echelons of African football.'

'He has shown that he knows the African terrain and our football philosophy and I believe when given the time like I said, he will give us the results we've been craving for,"Nelson deduced.

@Reuben [email protected]

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Confidence in Ghana’s economy bouncing back – Ofori-Atta

16 minutes ago

Court quashes deportation of Indian by Interior Ministry

39 minutes ago

quot-img-1The best things in life come in small packages

By: Kobe Agyeman quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line