TOP STORIES
The best things in life come in small packagesBy: Kobe Agyeman
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Hearts bigwig Frank Nelson wants Nuttall to stay beyond his current contract
Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson is hoping coach Frank Nuttall remains beyond the end of his two-year contract as he is delighted with the impact he made at the club.
The Phobians have not looked like a team that is good enough to win the Ghana Premier League in the English man's first season due to their inconsistent performance in the league.
However, the former Gor Mahia trainer has steered the club to the semifinals stage of the MTN FA Cup after inflicting a 1-0 defeat on second-tier side Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.
And Nelson has been impressed with the way Nuttall has taken on the challenge and the enthusiasm he's shown since taking over the reins and hopes he can remain at the club for a longer period.
'Frank Nuttall is a good coach and it will be a pleasure to keep him for longer time because if you've followed his coaching record carefully, you will realize he's one of the best on the continent,' Nelson told Happy FM's Samuel Addo.
He added, 'He wasn't with us when we did recruitment because he joined the team one or two days before the commencement of the league but he's been able to maintain a top-level performance. His consistency shows that he a focused coach and if we can give him the opportunity to manage the team for two to three years, I think he can return us to the echelons of African football.'
'He has shown that he knows the African terrain and our football philosophy and I believe when given the time like I said, he will give us the results we've been craving for,"Nelson deduced.
@Reuben [email protected]
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News