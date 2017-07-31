TOP STORIES
AshantiGold win over WAFA excites coach CK Akunnor
Head coach of AshantiGold SC Charles Kobina Akunnor is delighted with his team's win over WAFA in the outstanding fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The Miners overcame the Premier League leaders WAFA 2-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay on Sunday.
Goals from Hans Kwoffie and Samed Ibrahim handed the beleaguered Obuasi-based side a vital boost in their relegation fight.
"I am happy with the result, the boys played very well and to have finally returned to winning ways having lost two games back to back is good for us," he said.
"We have to build on this and try record impressive results going forward to keep our ambition of remaining in the league intact."
"We thank the fans for their support and this is what we need to make us compete again."
Ashanti Gold who before the WAFA game were 14th on the league log have now moved to 12th with 31 points.
