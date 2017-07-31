modernghana logo

Did AshGold just blow the Ghana Premier League open again?

- ghanasoccernet.com
30 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana Premier League (GPL) title contenders, WAFA, will hope to regain the top spot when they travel to Obuasi to face Ashantigold in an outstanding league match on Sunday.

WAFA lost the lead on the GPL log after having the match against Asante Kotoko postponed due to the Porcupine Warriors current medical condition.

Sunday's game at the Len Clay Stadium promises to be a tough one, especially as both sides look ready to earn something from the encounter.

With 43 points on the log and a point behind leaders Aduana Stars,  WAFA could regain the top spot if they win, or  at least get a point from Obuasi to sustain the pressure on the leaders, while the Miners are  14th with 28 points and will move to the 12th position should they defeat their opponents which they would have a home advantage to.

WAFA's hope, however, hinges on what form of Ashgold will show up on Sunday, given that they have blown hot and cold in this second round.

Desperately fighting to beat relegation, the Miners began the second round strongly, but somehow, have slowed down

Charles Kwabla Akonnor and his 'Aboakese' lads have a lot to do to beat a WAFA side that have proved to be good travellers this season.

Ashantigold, on the other hand, have  worked hard to beat the deep relegation line, but they will have to keep it safer and thus have to show up well against Klaus Rasmussen and his charges from Sogakope.

Source: Graphiconline.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

