The economic stability of GHANAIAN PEOPLE can only be ASSURED,if the level of INFRASTRACTURE is being raised and brought to it's highest point.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu debunks Udinese exit reports
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has quashed reports that he is close to sealing a move to England.
Reports went rife last week after Agyemang Badu's pictures with Birmingham City manager, Harry Redknapp emerged in the UK tabloids, fuelling speculations that he could sign a dream move to England.
Further reports indicated that, newly promoted English Premier League club Huddersfield Town are preparing a £4.5 million offer for the hard-working enforcer.
However, the 26-year-old has vehemently debunked the reports, claiming that he's happy with the Zebretti and not looking to make a switch in the ongoing summer transfer window.
'I'm not joining Huddersfield. I don't have any offer from Huddersfield. I am just here (in Austria) with Udinese for pre-season,' Badu told Starr Sports.
Badu has spent the last eight seasons at Udine-based side and made 29 appearances for the club in the Italian Serie A last campaign.
