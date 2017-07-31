modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu debunks Udinese exit reports

- ghanasoccernet.com
29 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has quashed reports that he is close to sealing a move to England.

Reports went rife last week after Agyemang Badu's pictures with Birmingham City manager, Harry Redknapp emerged in the UK tabloids, fuelling speculations that he could sign a dream move to England.

Further reports indicated that, newly promoted English Premier League club Huddersfield Town are preparing a £4.5 million offer for the hard-working enforcer.

However, the 26-year-old has vehemently debunked the reports, claiming that he's happy with the Zebretti and not looking to make a switch in the ongoing summer transfer window.

'I'm not joining Huddersfield. I don't have any offer from Huddersfield. I am just here (in Austria) with Udinese for pre-season,' Badu told Starr Sports.

Badu has spent the last eight seasons at Udine-based side and made 29 appearances for the club in the Italian Serie A last campaign.

quot-img-1The economic stability of GHANAIAN PEOPLE can only be ASSURED,if the level of INFRASTRACTURE is being raised and brought to it's highest point.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

