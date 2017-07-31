TOP STORIES
It is nicely to respond to a fool by remaining silent.By: osei abunyuwa. duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
West Ham midifelder Andre Ayew ready to start scoring again
Andre Ayew is optimistic he can pick up where he left off at the end of last season, following a full pre-season under his belt with West Ham.
The massively talented Ghanaian striker was injured shortly after his move to the Hammers, for a then club record fee of £20.5 million, in August 2016.
Just 35 minutes into his debut for the club, in a match against Chelsea, Ayew picked up a thigh injury.
He returned to the club in October and scored once before jetting off to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations. Upon his return, Ayew netted five times, to end the season with six goals from 26 games.
Now fully rested, and with ample time to get back to full fitness, the 27-year-old former Marseille and Swansea City striker is eager to pick up where he left off at the end of last season.
He told West Ham TV: "I'm feeling good and working hard. We had long days in Austria and now we're just at the beginning in Germany and we have a few games to come.
"We're working hard here, trying to get fit, working together and getting to know each other, so it's sweet.'
'Pre-season is something which is very, very important and, for me, I've not been able to have a real pre-season for a long time because of the international games.
'I have always been coming back later, so to start the pre-season with the squad is quite good.
"I think I'm going to have a month or more with the squad before the pre-season starts so it's a good opportunity for me to get myself back together and to feel good before the season.'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News