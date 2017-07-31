TOP STORIES
SHOCKING: Uncertainty surrounds payments of Black Queens bonuses despite GNPC cash release
Despite releasing an amount of $750k to the Sorts Ministry by GNPC, uncertainty still engulfs the payment of the accumulated bonuses of the female senior national team, the Black Queens.
The Deputy Sorts Minister, Hon. Pius Hadzide had revealed in an interview a fortnight ago that the ladies will be paid their bonuses as soon as the GNPC cash hits the account of the ministry.
But with two weeks passing without a word from the Sports Ministry, there are growing concerns among activists of women sports about the reluctance of the ministry to pay the ladies.
The hardworking ladies are owed $12k in arrears of accumulated bonuses over period more than 24 months including bonuses of their participation in the 2016 Women's AFCON in Cameroon.
The Black Queens, earlier this year, embarked on a massive demonstration and marched to the Sports Ministry in protest of their unpaid bonuses, which was supposed to be $25k.
The then Sorts Minister, Nii Lante Vanderuye, paid $13k and promised the remaining $12k will be paid by the new administration.
But the lackadaisical manner in which the Isaac Asiamah-led Sorts Ministry is handling the payment of the bonuses for the Queens is raising huge concerns.
GHANAsoccernet has gathered that the former administration left documents of the part-payment effected, approving the remaining $12k to be paid by the new administration.
Despite the Deputy Minister making an emphatic statement of his outfits readiness to pay the Queens, the Chief Director of the ministry is tight lipped as to when the cash will be released for the ladies.
The Black Queens - first senior national team to qualify to the World Cup, have sacrificed a lot to represent the country and win laurels despite all disadvantages compared with their male counterparts.
However, they have been reduced to beggars in their quest to get their entitlements in a shocking and pathetic ritual.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
