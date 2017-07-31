modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Thomas Partey named in Atletico Madrid’s team for Audi Cup

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's Thomas Partey who is seen as a rising star in Spanish football has been named in the team that will be playing in the Audi Cup this pre-season.

Atletico Madrid travel to Munich this week to take part in the Audi Cup and Diego Simeone has called up 29 players for the pre-season tournament.

The same players who were in Mexico for  the match against Toluca  will make the journey to Bavaria, in addition to the fresh faces of Amath, Juan Moreno, Olabe, Solano and Alberto Rodriguez.

Los Rojiblancos will set off for Germany first thing on Monday morning, while Simeone will give his first press conference of the season later that day at 15:00 CET.

Then, at 18:00 local time, the team will train at the Allianz Arena in preparation for Tuesday's semi-final match against Napoli.

They'll then meet either Bayern Munich or Liverpool in the final or in the third-place playoff.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

