TOP STORIES
The feeling that the future is catching up with you can raise fear and insecurity in you. Avoid feeling that.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Africa All Access announces upcoming Basketball Clinic in Ghana
Africa All Access will host an innovative basketball clinic on Tuesday August 15th, 2017 at The University of Ghana basketball courts– Legon.
The clinic will be led by David West, a member of the current NBA Champions Golden State Warriors. He will be joined by basketball professionals TJ Warren (Phoenix Suns) and Rasual Butler (San Antonio Spurs) as well as leading coaches from Ghana.
The clinic will bring together talented players from multiple regions of Ghana for a day of instruction and personal interaction with the NBA players. The Clinic will be for youth between the ages of 10–18.
Rasual Butler
The clinic will also include a “Solutions HUB”, which will showcase innovative technologies as part of a holistic approach to engage the young players. The HUB will highlight renewable energy solutions, clean water technology, electric vehicles, 3-d printing systems as well as health and wellness programs.
David West stated, “This is a very personal project for me. I am committed to doing what I can to activate and support the young people in Africa.” He also said “Athletics is the conduit, but it goes much deeper than that. I want to work with the communities, with leaders to bring broader solutions addressing healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and technology innovation.”
Africa All Access arose from the collaboration of David West and his partners at The African Union – US Mission in Washington D.C., Zoetic Energy and New Generation Power International. This group is focused on expanding the program’s mission throughout Africa.
TJ Warren
Jerome Ringo, Chairman and Founder of Zoetic Energy stated, "Ghana will serve as our pilot project with an eye towards expanding throughout Africa.”
This type of collaborative event brings a diverse group together, including members of Africa’s diaspora to work in close concert on sustainable solutions.
Ambassador ArikanaChihomboriQuao MD said, “The program planned for our Youths in Ghana is both Monumental and Historic. It's going to take all of us children of Africa coming together and joining hands to build the Africa that we NEED, LOVE and WANT.
David and Jerome exemplify what it means to have Africa born in you. On behalf of the African Union and the African Youths, thank you for joining us in celebrating the year of our Youths.” Additional information can be found at www.africaallaccess.com .
Africa All Access was created by like-minded individuals providing innovative solutions and committed to full engagement with partners and communities in Africa.
Story by Myjoyonline
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Basketball