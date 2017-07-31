TOP STORIES
Abass Issah keeps scoring touch for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in big win against Aluminij
Ghanaian youngster striker Abass Issah scored again for Olimpija Ljubljana in their 4-0 against Aluminij in the Slovenian top flight league on Sunday.
Issah, who scored for the club in their 2-0 away win over ND last week, kept his form in the encounter against Aluminij on Sunday where he scored the second goal for the side in their 4-0 win against Aluminij.
Two quick goals from Kenan Bajric set the tone for the Green and White lads before Abass Issah extended their advantage in the 19th minute.
Second half goals from Tomislav Tomic in the 63rd minute and Nic Kapun a minute later sealed the win for the Slovenian Premier League table toppers.
The 18-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the game with his compatriot Mitch Apau.
Meanwhile, striker Arafat Mensah Ibrahim impressed for Aluminij and hit the cross bar as his side went down heavily in the game.
Issah has netted three goals for NK Olimpija Ljubljana this season.
