Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom rejects Barnsley offer ahead of new Huddersfield bid
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has rejected a new contract offer from Barnsley in anticipation of a third bid for his services from newly promoted English Premier League side Huddersfield Town.
The Terries made offers of £1m and £1.5m for the full-back earlier this month, both of which were blatantly rejected.
The 25-year-old Ghana international, who plays predominantly as a right-back but can also play in midfield, has also attracted interest from Swansea this summer.
Yiadom has just one year left on his contract at Oakwell and is of interest to a host of clubs after an excellent season in the Sky Bet Championship last time.
He picked up three assists in 32 league appearances as the Tykes, who are keen to keep him, finished 14th.
Barnsley picked Yiadom up on a free transfer from League Two side Barnet in May last year, having only played non-league football for Hayes & Yeading and Braintree before his spell at the Bees.
Andy Yiadom
