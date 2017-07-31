modernghana logo

Danbort coach Evans Adjei concedes fair FA Cup defeat to Hearts

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Head coach of Danbort FC Evans Adjei has conceded that his team played second fiddle to Hearts of Oak in their 1-0 MTN FA Cup quarter final loss at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians were heavily tipped by pundits to progress to the semi-finals stage of the competition against the second-tier side.

However, Danbort took the game to the Premier League giants and created lots of problems but a 64th minute penalty strike by Vincent Atinga settled the tie.

Speaking after the match, coach of Danbort FC, Evans Adjei admitted that Hearts were too powerful for them but believes they gave a good account of themselves despite the defeat.

"I'm not disappointed because we knew the opposition we were facing and we did everything possible to advance to the next round but things didn't go as planned.'

'They [Hearts] showed their level of play and that reflected in the end result, I'm not so much disappointed but rather impressed with the performance of my boys.'

'Inexperience cost us dearly, example being the penalty because had the defender taken his time to guide Patrick Razak out of the box, he could have avoided the foul.'

