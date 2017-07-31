TOP STORIES
“Am Still Learning” - Coach C. K. Akunnor
Ashanti Gold coach C. K. Akunnor believes the best of him is yet to come and one day he will achieve his aim of becoming one of the best coaches in Africa.
Akunnor, who was speaking to the media about his experience in the Ghana Premier League said he is still learning, and have many areas to cover before becoming a tip coach.
The former Dreams FC, Accra Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wise technical head said football entails a lot and every good coach must gain wide experience.
He noted that his ambition is to become a coach who knows much, so he is taking his time to learn. The EUFA license B and CAF license A certificates holder has not had it easy at his former clubs, yet he believes with determination and affection for what he is doing, the Almighty can push him higher.
Coach C.K. Akunnor led AshantiGold to move out of relegation zone with a 2-0 victory against title hopeful WAFA in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match played on Sunday at the Obuasi Len clay stadium.
The match day 21 fixture was rescheduled because as many as seven WAFA players were on national duty with the local Black Stars in the friendly victory against Togo.
The Miners made the most of chances that fell their way by breaking the deadlock in the 38th minute through Hans Kwoffie. They doubled their lead two minutes after the break courtesy Samed Ibrahim's fine finish.
WAFA could not fight back to salvage a point as they remain a point behind leaders Aduana.
Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah continued his hardworking observational run in the Ghana Premier League watching the outstanding clash between AshGold and WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Coach Appiah returned from the USA where he kept close eyes on some Ghanaian players in the MLS.
The Black Stars coach returned to Ghana two days ago and marched straight to continue his business on the local scene to watch more players for both the Black Stars A and B.
The game in Obuasi ended 2-0 in favour of the Miners and coach Appiah had the opportunity to watch some players who are already with the Black Stars B and those who could be given chances.
The return of Kwasi Appiah was greeted with massive applause when he handed seven locally-based players invitation into the senior national team in his maiden call up.
The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars skipper is determined to make an impact with his second coming insisting the Black Stars B will form the basis of his future Black Stars, hence his determination to get it right this time.
