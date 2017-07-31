modernghana logo

Dominic Adiyiah leads Nakhon Ratchasima to victory over Sisaket

7 minutes ago

Former Ghana youth striker Dominic Adiyiah registered a goal for Nakhon Ratchasima as they thump Sisaket 3-0 in the Thai Toyota Premier League at the 80th Birthday Stadium on Sunday.

Adiyiah opened the scoring for the Swat Cats in the 27th minute of the encounter.

Further goals from Brazilian striker Paulo Rangel and Kritsada Hemvipat in the 57th and 69th minute respectively sealed their victory.

Adiyiah was a member of the Black Satellites squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 world cup in Egypt.

