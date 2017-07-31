TOP STORIES
Ghanaian players abroad: Ernest Asante, Issah Abass keep scoring touch as Owusu Bempah scores another late goal in Serbia
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
AUSTRIA
Defender Kadiri Mohammed was again an unused substitute for Austria Vienna in their 3-2 home loss to Sturm Graz.
Ghanaian duo David Atanga and Samuel Tetteh were still missing for Red Bull Salzburg with injuries as they were held 1-1 at home by Lask Linz.
Gideon Mensah, who was promoted to the Red Bulls Salzburg first team squad during the week, played 90 minutes for feeder club FC Leifering as they were pipped 1-0 by Wattens.
On loan Lask Linz defender Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for SV Reid in their 1-0 win at Austria Lustenau.
BELGIUM
Defender Dennis Appiah played full throttle for Anderlecht as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Royal Antwerp. Emmanuel Adjei Sowah did not travel with the squad.
Nana Amponsah registered an assist for Waaslan Beveren in their 3-3 draw with KRC Genk.
Forward Eric Ocansey saw 90 minutes of action for Eupen as they were thump 5-0 Zulte Waregem while compatriot goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen spent the entire duration of the game on the substitute bench.
Bernard Kumordzi played 90 minutes for Kortrijk in their 1-0 loss at Charleroi.
BELARUS
Joel Fameyeh made a cameo appearance for Dinamo Brest in their 4-0 win over FC Minsk while compatriot Dickson Afoakwa did not make the match day squad.
BULGARIA
Striker Francis Narh was an unused substitute for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 win over Bistritsa.
BELGIUM
French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah enjoyed 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Super Cup highly-rated Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah did not make the match day squad.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Striker Benjamin Tetteh played 63 minutes on his debut for Bohemians 1905 as they held giants Sparta Prague to a 1-1 draw.
DENMARK
Midfielder Nana Welbeck spent the entire duration of Odense BK 1-0 win over AC Horsens on the substitute bench while compatriot Joseph Mensah played full throttle for Horsens.
Ernest Asante scored again for Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 home victory over AA Alborg. Last week's two-goal hero Godsway Donyoh was substituted in the 88th minute while compatriot Collins Tanor made a cameo appearance.
FRANCE
Ebenezer Assifuah opened his account of the season for Le Havre in their 3-0 win at Tours.
Ghanaian duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were missing in action for Lorient in their 1-1 draw with Quevilly.
FINLAND
Newly signed defender Baba Mensah won the man of the match award on his debut for Ilves while compatriot Rueben Ayarna played the entire match, with Thomas Agyiri on the bench for the 90 minutes as they were held at a 0-0 stalemate by VPS.
INDONESIA
Veteran midfielder Michael Essien played 69 minutes for Persib Bandung in their 2-1 defeat at Perseru Serui
MEXICO
Midfielder Clifford Aboagye provided another assist for FC Atlas in their 2-1 win over UNAM Pumas.
NORWAY
Striker Denny Antwi was an unused substitute for IK Start in their 1-1 draw at Sandnes
NIGERIA
Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet for Enyimba FC in their 1-0 win against Kano Pillars.
POLAND
Aziz Tetteh missed Lech Poznan 5-1 win over Piast Gliwice through suspension.
SCOTLAND
Prince Buaben played 60 minutes for Heart of Midlothian in their 3-2 home defeat to Dumfermline in the Scottish Betfred Cup.
SWEDEN
Kingsley Sarfo missed Malmo FF 1-0 win over Sundsvall due to personal reason.
Samuel Mensah was an unused substitute for Ostersunds in their 0-0 stalemate with Halmstad.
Edwin Gyimah enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Helsingborg in their 2-1 victory over Syrianska.
Midfielder Sabah Lawson was an unused substitute for Goteborg as they beat Norrkoping 4-1.
Ghanaian duo Eric Kwakwa and Richard Donkor made cameo appearances for Falkenbergs in their 2-1 win over Varbergs. Thomas Boakye came on in 72nd minute for Varbergs.
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom was an unused substitute for Red Stars Belgrade in their 2-0 away win against Rad Beograd. Defender Abraham Frimpong was not included in the match day squad.
Defender Joseph Owusu Bempah scored for the second time running for Vojvodina in their 4-0 away win over Francis Kyeremah's Radnik.
Kennedy Boateng was again missing for Borac as they were humbled 4-0 at home by Surdulica Subotica.
SLOVENIA
Striker Abass Issah was again on the scoresheet for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 4-0 win over Aluminjij, who had in-form striker Arafat Mensah Ibrahim hitting the crossbar.
SWITZERLAND
Defender Nuhu Kassim played full throttle for Young Boys of Bern in their 4-0 win over Grasshoppers.
Nana Kwadwo Duah was a second half substitute for Winterthur in their 3-1 loss at Rapperswil.
Raphael Dwamena played the entire 90 minutes for FC Zurich as they defeated Thun 2-1 at home.
THAILAND
Dominic Adiyiah scored the first goal for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 3-0 win at home to Sisaket
USA
Gershon Koffie featured 90 minutes for New England Revolution in their 3-0 win over Philadelphia Union. Charles Sarpong played full throttle of the game for the Union whiles Joshua Yaro was an unused substitute.
Dominic Oduro made a cameo appearance for Montreal Impact in their 4- loss at New York Red Bull.
Lloyd Sam saw 90 minutes of action for DC United in their 4-0 thumping at Minnesota United but compatriot Patrick Nyarko and Chris Odoi Atsem did not travel with the team. Abu Danladi scored one of the goals for Minnesota.
Michael Abu was an unused substitute for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 stalemate with Real Salt Lake. Jonathan Mensah and Abubakar Lalas missed the game through suspension while Harrison Afful failed to make the match day squad.
Bismark Adjei Boateng cameoed for Colorado Rapids as they were pipped 1-0 at San Jose Earthquakes. Defender Kofi Sarkodie was an unused substitute for San Jose Earthquakes.
Midfielder Ema Boateng played 77 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 0-0 draw with Seattle Sounders.
It was the battle of Ghanaian forwards in the match between Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire as Latif Blessing scored for the former while David Accam came off the bench to register his name on the scoresheet but they lost 3-2 to the home side.
Kwame Awuah replaced David Villa in the 78th minute for New York City as they were thump 4-0 by Toronto FC.
Kwadwo Poku scored a consolation goal for FC Miami as they were spanked 3-1 by New York Cosmos in the NASL Fall Season.
Michael Kafari made a cameo appearance for Puerto Rico in their 1-1 draw at North Carolina.
ZAMBIA
Veteran midfielder Mustapha Essuman again starred for FC Buildcon as they beat Real Nakonde 2-0.
