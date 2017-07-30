Asamoah Gyan strikes again for Kayserispor in pre-season draw against Duhail SC 

TOP STORIES
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan found the back of the net again for Kayserispor in their final pre-season friendly against Duhail SC.
The former Shanghai SIPG striker, who made a sensational start to his Kayserispor career with two goals, scored for the second game running on Sunday evening as the Anatolian Stars earned a 1-1 draw.
Gyan rescued his side from defeat as he slotted home from close range with less than 20 minutes remaining.
He has three goals for the Turkish side after just two appearances. He bagged a superb brace on his debut.
Kayserispor will be hoping their star striker deliver the goals when the season gets underway on August 14. They face a tough opener against Ga latasaray.
