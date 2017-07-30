TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ashantigold move out of relegation zone with WAFA victory
2015 champions Ashantigold halted their 2 game losing streak with an impressive 2-0 win over contenders WAFA in an outstanding tie at the Len Clay Stadium.
The game, which was rescheduled due to WAFA contributing a large contingent to the Black Stars ‘B’, was decided on either side of half time with goals coming from Hans Kwoffie and Samed Ibrahim.
The fixture was of utmost importance on either sides of the league log with the Miners in desperate need of the maximum points to escape relegation while the academy side had to consolidate their lead at the summit of the table with Aduana and Hearts of Oak hot on their heels.
WAFA have another outstanding game against Kotoko in Sogakope and will be wary of another slip up after falling a point behind Aduana.
For Ashantigold, they move out of the relegation zone but will be fully aware their job of survival is far from complete.
