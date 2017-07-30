TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
All Stars scale over Berekum Chelsea
Wa, July 30, GNA - Wa All Stars defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup at the Wa Stadium in Sunday.
All Stars scored the first goal in the 15th minute through Nasiru Moro.
The home team held on to the lead till the close of the first half.
All Stars increased the tally in the 46th minute through Seth Amoateng.
All Stars have now qualified to the semi finals of the competition. GNA
