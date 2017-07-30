modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts progress to semi finals of MTN FA Cup

GNA
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, July 30, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak progressed to the semi finals of the MTN FA Cup with a lone goal victory over Division One side, Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A match characterized by series of controversial decisions from referee Charles Bulu and career threatening tackles from both sides, saw Hearts fetching the only goal through a penalty converted by Vincent Atinga in the 63rd minute.

This was after substitute Patrick Razak was brought down in the vital area of Danbort FC.

Hearts hanged on dangerously to the lead till the 90th minute despite creating some scoring chances.

Hearts will face Medeama SC in the semi finals.
Medeama beat Amidaus Professionals 2-1 to progress to the semi finals as well.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Stop Using Yahoo And Gmail—Communication Minister Warns Gov’t Agencies

6 hours ago

KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

6 hours ago

quot-img-1what you make happen for others, god makes happen for you...good or bad

By: OMEREONYE JOY OLUCHI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line