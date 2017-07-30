TOP STORIES
Hearts progress to semi finals of MTN FA Cup
Accra, July 30, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak progressed to the semi finals of the MTN FA Cup with a lone goal victory over Division One side, Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
A match characterized by series of controversial decisions from referee Charles Bulu and career threatening tackles from both sides, saw Hearts fetching the only goal through a penalty converted by Vincent Atinga in the 63rd minute.
This was after substitute Patrick Razak was brought down in the vital area of Danbort FC.
Hearts hanged on dangerously to the lead till the 90th minute despite creating some scoring chances.
Hearts will face Medeama SC in the semi finals.
Medeama beat Amidaus Professionals 2-1 to progress to the semi finals as well.
GNA
