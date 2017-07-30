modernghana logo

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah watched AshGold’s outstanding clash with WAFA in Obuasi

2 hours ago | Sports News

Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah continued his hardworking observational run in the Ghana Premier League watching the outstanding clash between AshGold and WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Appiah returned from the USA where he kept close eyes on some Ghanaian players in the MLS.

The Black Stars coach returned to Ghana two days ago and marched straight to continue his business on the local scene to watch more players for both the Black Stars A and B.

The game in Obuasi ended 2-0 in favour of the Miners and coach Appiah had the opportunity to watch some players who are already with the Black Stars B and those who could be given chances.

The return of Kwasi Appiah was greeted with massive applause when he handed seven locally-based players invitation into the senior national team in his maiden call up.

The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars skipper is determined to make an impact with his second coming insisting the Black Stars B will form the basis of his future Black Stars, hence his determination to get it right this time.

