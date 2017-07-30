TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
FA Cup Report: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Danbort FC - Vincent Atingah's penalty secures semi-final spot for Hearts
Hearts of Oak needed a second half penalty goal from defender Vincent Atingah to earn their place in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup against Danbort FC.
Atingah converted with aplomb and the goal proved crucial as the Phobians defeated their regional rivals to keep their hopes of landing a major trophy since 2009 alive.
Patrick Razak's introduction in the second half was the difference for Hearts as his surging runs forced the second tier side to start making mistakes at the back after a resolute first half.
It was one of his runs that brought the penalty which Atingah stepped to score.
