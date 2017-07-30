TOP STORIES
Every bullet shot on an Armed Robber or on an Ewe like RAWLINGS is a good bullet.By: EFO -KWAME ASANTE-A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Match Report: Match Report: AshantiGold 2-0 WAFA – Miners win outstanding match against title chasers
AshantiGold moved out of relegation zone with a 2-0 victory against title hopeful WAFA in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match played on Sunday at the Obuasi Len clay stadium.
The match day 21 fixture was rescheduled because as many as seven WAFA players were on national duty with the local Black Stars in the friendly victory against Togo.
The Miners made the most of chances that fell their way by breaking the deadlock in the 38th minute through Hans Kwoffie. They doubled their lead two minutes after the break courtesy Samed Ibrahim's fine finish.
WAFA could not fight back to salvage a point as they remain a point behind leaders Aduana.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News