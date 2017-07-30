modernghana logo

FA Cup Report: Medeama 2-1 Amidaus Professionals - Two-time champions advance to sem-final

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Medeama are on track to claim a third MTN FA Cup trophy this season as they marched on to the semi-final following a 2-1 victory at the expense of second tier side Amidaus Professionals at the T & A Park on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves showed their quality against Amidaus who were not at their best on day.

Rashid Nortey and Latif Salifu scored to secure the win in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Isaac Amoah scored the consolation goal for Tema-based side with less than eight minutes remaining on the clock.

