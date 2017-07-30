TOP STORIES
Some people do not do politics but they dream about it.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
FA Cup Report: Medeama 2-1 Amidaus Professionals - Two-time champions advance to sem-final
Medeama are on track to claim a third MTN FA Cup trophy this season as they marched on to the semi-final following a 2-1 victory at the expense of second tier side Amidaus Professionals at the T & A Park on Sunday.
The Yellow and Mauves showed their quality against Amidaus who were not at their best on day.
Rashid Nortey and Latif Salifu scored to secure the win in the first 18 minutes of the game.
Isaac Amoah scored the consolation goal for Tema-based side with less than eight minutes remaining on the clock.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News