MTN FA Cup: Hearts sneak into semis, Wa All Stars also progress
Hearts of Oak qualified for the semi-final of the 2017 MTN FA Cup despite a dull display against Division One campaigners Danbort.
Coach Frank Nuttall made three changes to the side which beat Tema Youth a week ago and the changes greatly influenced the fluidity of the team. The Phobians were far from their best and were caught flat footed on several occasions in the first half.
Despite having joint top scorer in the league, Thomas Abbey, in their setup, the Phobians were far from an efficient attacking unit with faulty passes their major hallmark.
Samudeen Ibrahim and Patrick Razak were introduced after the break and the alteration made a positive effect on the team with
Hearts increasing the tempo and it paid dividend when the latter was fouled in the box to win Hearts a penalty.
Vincent Atingah tucked home the resultant kick to give Hearts another slim 1-0 win over a second tier side in the competition.
The Phobians will now face Medeama who beat Amidaus 2-1 in the other quarterfinal from the Southern zone.
Other results:
Wa All Stars 2 -0 Berekum Chelsea
(Nasiru Moro, Seth Amoateng)
Medeama 2 -1 Amidaus
(Rashid Nortey , Latif Salifu ; Isaac Amoah)
