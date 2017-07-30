TOP STORIES
Latif Blessing has exceeded expectations, says Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes
Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes has said Ghana forward Latif Blessing has so far ''exceeded expectations'' since being drafted into the first team.
Blessing was signed by the MLS club in January 2017 after he ended the 2016 Ghana Premier League season as top scorer, 16 goals, helping Liberty Professionals to avoid relegation on the final day.
But was farmed out to Swope Park Rangers KC, an affiliate of Kansas City, in the United Soccer League. Blessing made a huge statement in his first appearance in the USL as he scored a superb goal in 3-1 victory over OKC Energy.
The 20-year old performance on the night impressed manager Vermes, who recalled him to join the Wizards MLS squad.
'I'd say him (Latif Blessing), Ilie Sanchez, Gerso Fernandes, all of the guys we brought in, their acclimation has been almost seamless to the team. There's one thing about soccer, they're very good players, they've got great attitudes but they're great people,' He said after Blessing scored in 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire on Saturday evening.
'The fact that they fit in so well and so quickly, not just on the field but off the field -- it has a lot to do with off the field -- they've all exceeded our expectations from the point of view of how fast they've simulated to the team,' he added.
Latif has scored three goals in 14 appearances.
