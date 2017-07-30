modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Jordan Ayew excels as Swansea City secure 2-0 pre-season victory over Birmingham City

54 minutes ago

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew excelled in helping Swansea secure a second pre-season victory following a 2-0 win against Championship side Birmingham City.

The 25-year old was replaced after 85 minutes of tormenting the defenders of Birmingham. They were caught out on number of occasions by the Black Star.

Tammy Abraham netted his second in three games to open the scoring before the hour mark after volleying home Leroy Fer's cross.

With 15 minutes left Paul Clement's side doubled their lead as provider turned scorer with Fer's deflected strike beating keeper David Stockdale.

The Swans will take on Sampdoria in their final pre-season game before playing as guests of Southampton in first Premier League game of 2017/18 campaign.

