The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shinning.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghanaian international Edwin Gyimah plays full throttle in Helsinborg 2-1 win over Syrianska
Ghanaian international Edwin Gyimah showed an excellent form for his side Helsinborg in their 2-1 away win over Syrianska in the Superettan.
Gyimah lasted the entire duration of the game as The Reds see their title ambitions boosted.
Nigerian international Oke Apkoveta opened the scoring for the visiting side after a barren 34 minutes of exchanges but Georges Charbel restored parity for the home side before Max Svensson restored the lead for Helsinborg with 25 minutes to end proceedings.
Gyimah stood to the occasion and fought endlessly to see his side pick all three points.
The win has seen Helsingorg maintain their 3rd spot on the table with seven points separating them and leaders Brommapojkarna.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Edwin Gyimah
