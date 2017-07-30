TOP STORIES
David Accam strikes 12th goal of the season but Chicago Fire fall 3-2 at Sporting KC
Ghana striker David Accam tallied 12 goals in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night but it was not enough to salvage Chicago Fire from a second straight defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City.
Accam was on target for the second game running but it was compatriot Latif Blessing, who stole the headlines, with his goal deciding the wildly entertaining match 3-2 in favour of Kansas city.
With Sporting in a comfortable 3-1 lead following Blessing's goal, the 26-year old reduced the deficit with a superb effort but Fire could not stage a comeback.
Accam has been in sensational form this campaign, surpassing his own scoring record in the MLS (10 goals in 2015) with as many matches remaining.
His exclusion from MLS All Stars team to face Real Madrid came as huge surprise considering he is the third player with the most goals this season after teammate Nemanja Nikolic(16) and former Barcelona striker David Villa(14)
