Latif Blessing grabs match winner for Sporting KC against David Accam's Chicago Fire in MLS

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker Latif Blessing scored the winning goal as Sporting Kansas City surged back to the Western Conference summit in a wildly entertaining 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night at sold-out Children's Mercy Park.

The former Liberty Professionals poster boy tallied three goals in MLS with a neat effort to help Kanasas claim full spoils despite compatriot David Accam scoring for Chicago Fire.

The hosts opened scoring in the 23rd minute. Five minutes later the Fire equalized but Sporting KC regained the lead right before halftime.

Blessing got Kanasas third goal of the evening in the 51st minute. Daniel Salloi laid the ball off for Diego Rubio. From ten yards out, Rubio sent in a left-footed attempt that bounced off Blessing and just inside the far post.

Fire were given hope of staging a comeback when David Accam calmly scored in the 78th minute but Kanasas held on to maintain top spot.

David Accam

