ANIM ADDO: Asamoah Gyan will keep his scoring form in Turkey
Local manager and CEO of the Asamoah Gyan foundation Samuel Anim Addo is confident the Black Stars skipper will keep scoring in Turkey following his move to Kayserispor.
The free-scoring Ghana striker opened his scoring account for the Anatolian Star by scoring twice in their 4-0 pre-season win over German Bundesliga side Hannover 96.
And Anim Addo is convinced Gyan will be on fire if the season finally starts.
'Gyan is still young and will surely prove to his new club that he is worth the transfer. He has given enough hope following his showing on Thursday in their 4-2 win over Hannover 96. This is just the beginning', Anim told Starr Sports.
Gyan who signed a two year contract just three weeks ago is currently training with his new club at their preseason site in Austria and opened his account from the penalty spot in the 86th minute before doubling his tally in the 89th minute of the friendly game.
The Turkey Super Lig is set to kick start on August 11 and Gyan is likely to play his first game on August 14 against Galatasaray.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Asamoah Gyan
