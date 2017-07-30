TOP STORIES
Vision without provision is an illusionBy: Neequaye Edward
Paul Heckingbottom says hard stance over Andy Yiadom paying off for Barnsley
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom says the club have recieved no fresh bids for Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom and hopes the club's stance will ward off any further offers.
The 25-year-old has been the subject of one bid, labelled as 'derisory' by the Oakwell club from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and has also been strongly linked with a move to Swansea City, with Reading also said to be interested.
Reports have indicated that the Swans have bid £3m for Yiadom, but Heckingbottom has quashed that report.
Heckingbottom, still hoping to bring in four new players before the start of the season, said: 'We have been clear that no-one is going to get him on the cheap and after being really clear about that, they (clubs) seem to have backed off."
'So maybe that is what they were thinking; they could get real good value. And now they know what they would have to pay, they seem to have quietened down about it.'
Andy Yiadom
