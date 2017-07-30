TOP STORIES
MTN FA CUP: No Cobbinah as Hearts eye semifinal spot
Accra Hearts of Oak will host Danbort FC in the quarterfinals of the 2017 MTN FA CUP at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Phobians have their eyes set on ending their 17-year-wait to annex the FA CUP and they will be going all out to add Danbort to their long list of lower division casualties on Sunday.
Hearts started the FA CUP campaign with a 2-1 victory over Sporting Mirren. Anthony Nimo and Patrick Razak scored in either half to set Frank Nuttall's side on course for the next round.
The Phobians were in swashbuckling form in the round of 32, whipping Kotoku Royals by 4 goals to nothing. Vincent Atingah opened the scoring from the spot before Kwame Kizito doubled our lead. Subsequently, Cosmos Dauda extended our advantage after the break and he thought he had got his brace on the day only for the centre referee to recall the action and point to the spot after a foul on Patrick Razak. Atingah once again scored from the spot to nail the Division One side.
Team Hearts were made to sweat in the next game against Accra Young Wise but despite the hard fight, they eked out a 0-1 victory thanks to striker Abdul Rahman's own goal.
After progressing smoothly through the competition, Hearts understand the need to go far and get the job done come the end of the season so they yell guard against complacency when they play host to Danbort on Sunday.
Danbort have accounted for the heads of big teams in this season's FA Cup and they hold the true tag of being "the giant killers" of this year's competition. The Nungua based team beat last season's finalist Okwahu United 2-1 in the preliminary round. True Democracy also fell in the round of 64.
Danbort once again beat Heart of Lions 2-1 in the round of 32 and continued their magnificent run beating Premier League side Liberty Professionals 9-8 on penalties after holding them to a 1-1 draw game in regulation time.
Story by facebook/Accraheartsofoak
